Mother did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband, know how the name Brahmacharini came

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Mother Brahmacharini was born as a daughter in the house of King Himalaya in the past, at that time, after the teachings of Devarshi Narada, the mother had accepted Lord Bholenath as her husband. In such a situation, the mother had done severe penance to get Lord Shankar as her husband, due to this penance she was called as Tapascharini i.e. Brahmacharini.