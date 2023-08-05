trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644867
restrict to touch any person in malana village of India fine of Rs 3500 is imposed for touching anyone

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
भारत के हिमाचल प्रदेश राज्य में बसे एक छोटे सा गांव मलाना में किसी भी व्यक्ति को छूना मना है. वहां के नियमों के हिसाब से वहां टूरिस्ट के तौर पर आने वाले यात्री अगर उस गांव के किसी भी आदमी को छू देते हैं, उन्हें 3,000 से 3,500 रुपये का फाइन देना पड़ेगा.

