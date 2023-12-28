trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703540
1 Minute 1 News: Mamata Banerjee will not go to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:34 AM IST
1 Minute 1 News: There is suspense over the opposition going to Ayodhya for the consecration of Ram Lalla. TMC's statement has also come on Mamata not going to attend Ramlala's consecration ceremony. TMC said that we do not believe in mixing politics with religion. Earlier, Sharad Pawar had refused to go to Pran Pratistha saying that he did not get religion.

