videoDetails

1 Terrorist killed, Army foils attack by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Terrorists have once again made a failed attempt to infiltrate Kupwara in Kashmir. One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces. While 4 soldiers have also been injured. The restoration of peace in the valley has agitated the Pakistani army more than the terrorists. And that is why it is continuously carrying out terrorist attacks from across the border, but the Indian Army is foiling these plans of Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan's bloody army BAT, deployed in the areas adjacent to the LOC, tried to infiltrate its own terrorists. But the Pakistani army had forgotten that it is facing the brave warriors of the Indian Army. The soldiers of the Indian Army immediately came into action and foiled this attack and infiltration.