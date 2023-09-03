trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657111
NewsVideos
videoDetails

10 accused arrested in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Case

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Rajasthan Pregnant Woman Case: Police has taken major action in the case of indecency with a woman in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. So far 10 accused have been arrested in this connection. So the Gehlot government is serious about the cruelty towards women in Pratapgarh. Late night the CM held a meeting with the Home Department. Discussed many issues including women's safety with officials.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
play icon0:33
Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
play icon3:3
 Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
play icon0:37
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:38
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?
play icon5:56
 Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?

Trending Videos

Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
play icon0:33
Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
play icon3:3
Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
play icon0:37
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:38
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?
play icon5:56
Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?
rajasthan pregnant woman case,Pratapgarh Mahila Video,pratapgarh mahila video viral,pratapgarh mahila video full video,pratapgarh rajasthan news live today,pratapgarh viral video 31 august,pratapgarh ki news,Rajasthan,rajasthan pregnant lady video,rajasthan pregnant woman,rajasthan pregnant woman vural video,rajasthan pregnant woman video,Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot live,ashok gehlot meeting,ashok gehlot meeting on pratapgarh case,pratapgarh viral video full video,