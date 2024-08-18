हिन्दी
10 died in Road accident in Bulandshahr
Sonam
|
Updated:
Aug 18, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Bulandshahr Road Accident: Road accident in Bulandshahr, 10 people died. Major accident in collision between bus and pickup. Accident happened near Salepur in Bulandshahr.
