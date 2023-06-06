NewsVideos
10-member CBI team reaches Odisha's Balasore To Investigate The Triple Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in the tragic three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district last Friday and a team reached the accident spot on Tuesday to investigate.

