10 people trapped in Koldam dam, NDRF team reached the spot

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Mandi Landslide Updated News: Nature's havoc has been seen once again in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. 10 people are trapped in the Koldam dam. After which the NDRF team has reached the spot and the rescue of the people is going on.
