10 stories of Parliament in the words of PM Modi, Parliament building, now a building of memories!

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the special session of Parliament today, recalled the historic decisions taken in Parliament. PM Modi narrated a 75-minute saga in his 50-minute speech. PM Modi told 10 good stories of the Parliament building. PM Modi has praised the contribution of everyone including the employees working in the House. PM Modi said in his speech that this house was built by foreign rulers. Let us tell you that the special session of Parliament will last for 5 days.
