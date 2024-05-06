Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747140
NewsVideos
videoDetails

10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Forced To Sell Rolls After Father's Death; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Introducing Jaspreet, a 10-year-old Delhi child whose inspiring story has gone viral on the internet. After his father passed away from brain TB recently, Jaspreet assumed the role of managing his father's street hawker business. Since their mother moved to Punjab, Jaspreet, along with his sister, 14, is now responsible for managing the household's money while staying with their uncle in Delhi. Food YouTuber Sarabjeet Singh, also known as mrsinghfoodhunter on Instagram, was inspired by their tale of resilience and determination and shared it with those she follows when she saw Jaspreet making chicken egg rolls in Tilak Nagar, west Delhi.

All Videos

SHOCKING ACCIDENT In Karnataka: Dashcam Video Captures Moment Car Collided With Side Rail
Play Icon00:52
SHOCKING ACCIDENT In Karnataka: Dashcam Video Captures Moment Car Collided With Side Rail
Noida Viral Video: Controversy Erupts As Army Institute Alumni Confronts Rickshaw Wala Over Major General Cap
Play Icon01:40
Noida Viral Video: Controversy Erupts As Army Institute Alumni Confronts Rickshaw Wala Over Major General Cap
Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
Play Icon00:19
Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
Play Icon00:38
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video
Play Icon00:28
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video

Trending Videos

SHOCKING ACCIDENT In Karnataka: Dashcam Video Captures Moment Car Collided With Side Rail
play icon0:52
SHOCKING ACCIDENT In Karnataka: Dashcam Video Captures Moment Car Collided With Side Rail
Noida Viral Video: Controversy Erupts As Army Institute Alumni Confronts Rickshaw Wala Over Major General Cap
play icon1:40
Noida Viral Video: Controversy Erupts As Army Institute Alumni Confronts Rickshaw Wala Over Major General Cap
Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
play icon0:19
Noida Up Viral Video: Clash Between Two Gus On Road Amid Traffic- Watch
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
play icon0:38
Virat Kohli's Creative Reactions To Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral; Watch
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video
play icon0:28
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Leader; BJP Shares Video