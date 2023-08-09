trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646615
NewsVideos
videoDetails

100 big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
It is the second day of discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Parliament. On the second day also, suspense remains on the participation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the debate. Earlier, the talk of Rahul Gandhi starting the discussion came to the fore.

All Videos

Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
play icon0:41
Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
play icon11:37
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
play icon1:21
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
play icon1:0
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
play icon0:37
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days

Trending Videos

Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
play icon0:41
Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
play icon11:37
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
play icon1:21
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
play icon1:0
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
play icon0:37
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
अविश्वास प्रस्ताव,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,lok sabha no confidence motion,opposition no confidence motion,no confidence motion live,no confidence motion in lok sabha,no confidence motion lok sabha,Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion,Motion of no confidence,no confidence motion against pm modi,no confidence motion parliament,no confidence motion in india,what is no confidence motion,no confidence motion explain,no-confidence motion,