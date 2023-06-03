NewsVideos
100 big news related to train accident in superfast style

Jun 03, 2023
After the collision of three trains, the coaches were scattered like cards on the tracks. The news of the death of 288 people in the Balasore train accident has come so far. Apart from this, more than 900 people are said to be injured. PM Modi will visit the accident site in Balasore, Odisha.

261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Train Accident Site In Odisha's Balasore
1:13
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Train Accident Site In Odisha's Balasore
There was hue and cry after the Balasore train accident, how did three trains become victims?
13:22
There was hue and cry after the Balasore train accident, how did three trains become victims?
Odisha Train Accident: How Three Trains Crashed In Balasore, Claiming Lives Of Hundreds | EXPLAINED
2:7
Odisha Train Accident: How Three Trains Crashed In Balasore, Claiming Lives Of Hundreds | EXPLAINED
Know when and how many big train accidents happened in the country? 800 lives lost 42 years ago!
2:9
Know when and how many big train accidents happened in the country? 800 lives lost 42 years ago!

