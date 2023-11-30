trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693630
NewsVideos
videoDetails

100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Ahead of voting for the Telangana election which is scheduled to take place on November 30, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge exuded confidence in winning all four states (Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan). “100% confident, we will win all the four states. We will win Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. One will be in fighting - in the northeast (Mizoram),” said Mallikarjun Khar.
Follow Us

All Videos

“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon3:20
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Play Icon2:17
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Play Icon3:14
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Play Icon1:26
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:8
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
play icon3:20
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
play icon2:17
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
play icon3:14
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
play icon1:26
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:8
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin