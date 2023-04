videoDetails

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Mann ki Baat 100th Episode: 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast in Madrasas. Preparations are being made by the BJP to help Pasmanda Muslims. The 100th episode will be telecast in 100 madrassas. Minority Morcha state president Basit Ali has given this information.