108-Feet Long Incense Stick got Lit in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Special rituals have started for the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. A special 108 feet incense stick has arrived from Vadodara. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, made the air of Ayodhya even more devotional by lighting this incense stick at the gate of Ayodhya. Watch Nitish Pandey's report.

Trending Videos

