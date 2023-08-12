trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648034
11-year-old’s body found stuffed in bed box in Delhi’s Inder Puri; mother alleges role of woman

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Body of 11-year-old child was found stuffed inside a bed box in Delhi’s Inder Puri area on August 11. After receiving information, police reached and registered a case. Delhi Police initiated a probe into the matter.

