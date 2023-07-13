trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634822
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Nearly 1,100 bus routes of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were suspended due to the flood in Himachal Pradesh on July 13. Over 300 buses were struck in different locations.
