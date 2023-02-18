NewsVideos
12 South African Cheetahs arrive at Kuno National Park | Zee News English

Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
12 South African Cheetahs arrive at Kuno National Park | Zee News English Twelve cheetahs from South Africa arrived in Madhya Pradesh today, months after eight big cats had been ferried from Namibia. The cheetahs - seven males and five females - were released into their quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

