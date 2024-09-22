videoDetails

PM Modi to address Indians community in New York

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

PM Modi New York Visit Update: Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day US tour. Meanwhile, today PM Modi will address the NRIs in New York. PM Modi's program will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. Indians are very excited about PM Modi's program. This can be gauged from the fact that the indoor stadium where the program is taking place has a total capacity of 13 thousand people. But 25 thousand people have registered to attend the program. Earlier, PM Modi also participated in the Quad Leaders Summit. He also held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.