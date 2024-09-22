Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2796804https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/pm-modi-to-address-indians-community-in-new-york-2796804.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to address Indians community in New York

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi New York Visit Update: Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day US tour. Meanwhile, today PM Modi will address the NRIs in New York. PM Modi's program will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. Indians are very excited about PM Modi's program. This can be gauged from the fact that the indoor stadium where the program is taking place has a total capacity of 13 thousand people. But 25 thousand people have registered to attend the program. Earlier, PM Modi also participated in the Quad Leaders Summit. He also held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

All Videos

Politics heats up on Illegal Mosque Case in Mumbai's Dharavia
Play Icon23:49
Politics heats up on Illegal Mosque Case in Mumbai's Dharavia
Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
Play Icon14:47
Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
Play Icon00:47
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
Play Icon02:57
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:02
Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Trending Videos

Politics heats up on Illegal Mosque Case in Mumbai's Dharavia
play icon23:49
Politics heats up on Illegal Mosque Case in Mumbai's Dharavia
Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
play icon14:47
Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
play icon0:47
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
play icon2:57
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:2
Watch TOP 25 News of the day