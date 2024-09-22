Advertisement
Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Action started in Lucknow after Tirupati controversy. The team has reached Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow for investigation. A great battle has broken out over the Laddu Prasadam of Tirupati Balaji temple. On one hand, the saint community is very angry after such serious allegations. On the other hand, the devotees who have faith in Balaji are deeply hurt. They cannot believe that there can be any adulteration in the Prasadam of Tirupati. Meanwhile, politics has also started regarding the Prasadam. What is the truth behind the fatty Prasad? It will be revealed only after an investigation. What is the truth about the fat-laden Prasadam? It will be revealed only after investigation.

