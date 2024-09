videoDetails

Watch Arvind Kejriwal's Speech LIVE from Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is holding a public court for the first time today after being released from jail and resigning from the post of Chief Minister. It is being held at Jantar Mantar. People from all over Delhi have been invited to this public court. Watch Kejriwal's speech live from Jantar Mantar.