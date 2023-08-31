trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656031
NewsVideos
videoDetails

123 waqf properties of Delhi Waqf Board will be sealed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
123 properties of Waqf Board in Delhi will be sealed. There is a notice to take over 123 properties of Waqf Board. Delhi's Jama Masjid is also included in the list. There is no Jama Masjid near the Red Fort. This Jama Masjid is located in Central Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today
play icon10:39
INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today
'X' owner Elon Musk makes big announcement, audio-video call to be done without number
play icon1:24
'X' owner Elon Musk makes big announcement, audio-video call to be done without number
Delhi Police arrests another accused in Bhajanpura Murder Case
play icon1:52
Delhi Police arrests another accused in Bhajanpura Murder Case
Mumbai India Meeting: Lalu Yadav worshiped at Siddhivinayak Temple, Lalu worshiped before the meeting
play icon1:36
Mumbai India Meeting: Lalu Yadav worshiped at Siddhivinayak Temple, Lalu worshiped before the meeting
Delhi preps up for G20 Summit, Know full details
play icon1:40
Delhi preps up for G20 Summit, Know full details

Trending Videos

INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today
play icon10:39
INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today
'X' owner Elon Musk makes big announcement, audio-video call to be done without number
play icon1:24
'X' owner Elon Musk makes big announcement, audio-video call to be done without number
Delhi Police arrests another accused in Bhajanpura Murder Case
play icon1:52
Delhi Police arrests another accused in Bhajanpura Murder Case
Mumbai India Meeting: Lalu Yadav worshiped at Siddhivinayak Temple, Lalu worshiped before the meeting
play icon1:36
Mumbai India Meeting: Lalu Yadav worshiped at Siddhivinayak Temple, Lalu worshiped before the meeting
Delhi preps up for G20 Summit, Know full details
play icon1:40
Delhi preps up for G20 Summit, Know full details
waqf board property,123 waqf board property will seal,waqf board latest news,waqf board latest controversy,land grab waqf board,waqf board land grab,waqf board new controversy news,Sunni Waqf Board,waqf board news,waqf board controversy,waqf board claim village,waqf board news live,Delhi Waqf Board,Wakf Board,what is waqf board,Waqf property,land grabbing waqf boared,Modi government,Jama Masjid,123 waqf board property,Zee News,jama masjid delhi,