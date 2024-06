videoDetails

1,300 hajj pilgrims died during extreme heat - Report

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Hajj Pilgrims Death Update: Big news related to Hajj pilgrimage is coming out. So far 1300 pilgrims have died due to heat in Saudi Arabia. So far 98 Indians have also died. The biggest reason behind so many deaths during Hajj pilgrimage was heatwave. People from different countries are included among those who died.