14 people killed during Bengal panchayat polls

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Elections are said to be a festival of democracy, but in West Bengal, despite all the court's instructions, large-scale violence took place during the panchayat elections. Bombings, arson and firing incidents did not take long after polling started in the morning, due to which at least 14 people lost their lives.

