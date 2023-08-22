trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652268
140 crore people prayed for the safety of Chandrayaan 3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Havan was performed in different cities of India for the success of Chandrayaan 3. Chandrayaan 3 will land on the moon at 6:04 pm on August 23, although its landing process will be started at 5:45 pm. This time ISRO was already alert, according to ISRO the mistake that happened in Chandrayaan 2 and Luna 25 has been taken care of. According to ISRO, this time Chandrayaan 3 is much better than Chandrayaan 2, even if both the engines of Chandrayaan stop while landing, Chandrayaan will land successfully.
