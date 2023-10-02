trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669804
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat on latter's 154th birth anniversary.
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
play icon12:23
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
play icon6:56
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:58
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "Crushing Free Speech"
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
play icon3:8
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple
play icon2:33
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple

