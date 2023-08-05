trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644911
18 people killed in Mexico bus crash

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Breaking News: In Mexico, a bus fell into a ditch below the highway. At least 18 people have died in this accident. The news of the death of 2 Indians has also come to light in this incident.

