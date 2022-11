19 trains cancelled, 20 diverted as goods train derails in Odisha

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Indian Railways cancelled 19 trains and diverted 20 trains in the substitute route after eight wagons of a goods train got derailed at Korai railway station in Odisha on November 21. Three people were dead and four others were injured. Railways also partially cancelled six trains. The incident occurred at about 6.44 am on Monday when a goods train from Dongoaposi (Jharkhand) moving towards Chhatrapur (Odisha).