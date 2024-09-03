Advertisement
Viral video of Fight in Masjid

Sep 03, 2024
People who had come to pray in Moradabad, UP, clashed with each other in the mosque premises. During this, there was heavy kicking and punching. This video of the fight between the Namazis is going viral on social media. In which people are seen beating each other with belts. Some people are also seen carrying sticks in their hands. During the fight, clothes of many people were torn. There was fighting and stone pelting between both the sides. The video of which is also going viral.

