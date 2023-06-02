NewsVideos
1983 Cricket World Cup champion team in support of wrestlers

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The champion team of 1983 Cricket World Cup has decided to support the wrestlers, this team issued a statement saying that it was sad to hear the news of the wrestlers shedding their medals in the Ganga, wrestlers should not take such decisions.

