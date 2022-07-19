NewsVideos

19th July is Mangal Pandey’s Birth Anniversary, Man Behind the revolution for independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Mangal Pandey, who fired the first shot of the 1857 war of Independence. “The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year,” Modi tweeted, sharing a picture of him paying tributes to the freedom fighter.

