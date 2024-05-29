Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Tejashwi Yadav Lunch With Rahul Gandhi Video

|Updated: May 29, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of him having lunch with his family and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul and Tejashwi are seen discussing mutton, fish and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this video. Tejashwi says in the video, 'Rahul has eaten mutton twice so far. VIP party leader Mukesh Sahni was also present in this party along with Congress and RJD leaders. This video of Tejashwi has increased the political temperature of Bihar in the last phase of the battle. BJP and its allies are now attacking Congress and RJD.  

2 Children Killed After Being Hit by Car in Karan Bhushan Singh's Convoy in UP's Gonda
2 Children Killed After Being Hit by Car in Karan Bhushan Singh's Convoy in UP's Gonda
'All politics of TMC is only for vote bank...',says PM Modi
'All politics of TMC is only for vote bank...',says PM Modi
Massive explosion in a building in America's Ohio
Massive explosion in a building in America's Ohio
Around 36 Thousand Kgs of Fake Masala Siezed
Around 36 Thousand Kgs of Fake Masala Siezed
Israel conducts Aistrikes on Rafah
Israel conducts Aistrikes on Rafah

2 Children Killed After Being Hit by Car in Karan Bhushan Singh's Convoy in UP's Gonda
2 Children Killed After Being Hit by Car in Karan Bhushan Singh's Convoy in UP's Gonda
'All politics of TMC is only for vote bank...',says PM Modi
'All politics of TMC is only for vote bank...',says PM Modi
Massive explosion in a building in America's Ohio
Massive explosion in a building in America's Ohio
Around 36 Thousand Kgs of Fake Masala Siezed
Around 36 Thousand Kgs of Fake Masala Siezed
Israel conducts Aistrikes on Rafah
Israel conducts Aistrikes on Rafah