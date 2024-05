videoDetails

2 Children Killed After Being Hit by Car in Karan Bhushan Singh's Convoy in UP's Gonda

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

A major accident in Karnailganj, Gonda, involving the convoy of Brijbhushan's son and BJP candidate Karan. The convoy's car ran over 4 people. It is being said that 2 people have died in this accident.