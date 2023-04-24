NewsVideos
videoDetails

2 new pictures of Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen surfaces

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
2 new pictures of Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen have come to the fore, STF teams are engaged in investigation on the basis of photographs.

