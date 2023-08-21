trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651501
NewsVideos
videoDetails

2 passengers die, 6 fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Two passengers died and six fell sick on board the Patna-Kota Express train on August 20. Five of the six people who felt sick are undergoing treatment at a railway hospital in Agra, while the sixth is admitted to the SN Medical College. North Central Railway Agra Division Assistant Commercial Manager Virendra Singh informed that according to the doctor, the cause of death is dehydration.
Follow Us

All Videos

China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:35
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai
play icon0:39
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai

Trending Videos

China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:35
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai
play icon0:39
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai