'Trishul is our pride and self-respect', says Giriraj Singh After Attacked

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

After the attack on him, Union Minister Giriraj Singh posted a photo holding a trident on the social media platform X. Giriraj Singh has written in the post that the trident is our pride and self-respect. When we all protect the trident, the trident will also protect us. This is necessary and also our duty to protect the religion. He also wrote that he will always speak for the interests of the society, will keep fighting, he is not going to be afraid of these attacks. Giriraj Singh said that land jihad-love jihad and communal tension is being created in the entire country including Bihar.