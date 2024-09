videoDetails

JDU leader KC Tyagi Resigns as post of spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Big news on JDU leader KC Tyagi. KC Tyagi left the post of JDU spokesperson. Resigned from the post of JDU spokesperson due to personal reasons. Rajiv Ranjan appointed as JDU spokesperson.