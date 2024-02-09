trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719568
20 big news related to Haldwani violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
CM Dhami's action started on Haldwani violence. The administration and local people came face to face over the demolition of illegal tomb and mosque inside Haldwani city of Uttarakhand. Curfew has been imposed in Haldwani. 100 policemen have been injured in this incident

