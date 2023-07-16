trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636212
NewsVideos
videoDetails

20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
In a heartwarming initiative, 20 stray dogs have received their ID cards outside Mumbai airport. The "Aadhaar" cards, which were hung around their necks, have a QR code. When the code is scanned, the dog’s data is read out. Information such as name, contact person of the breeder, vaccination and sterilization are displayed.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report from Underpass behind Red Fort
play icon5:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report from Underpass behind Red Fort
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report from Underpass behind Red Fort
play icon5:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report from Underpass behind Red Fort