2000 notes to be exchanged in banks across country from today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

After the announcement of the closure of 2000 notes, 2000 notes will be replaced across the country from today. In this connection, the process of exchanging notes will start in banks. Please tell that RBI has also issued a guideline.