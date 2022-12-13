videoDetails

2022 BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: A Dreamingly Amazing Electric Vehicle with Solid Build?

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

The BYD Atto 3 was launched in the country a couple of months back at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 33.99 lakh. The electric SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Kona and more in India. Well, we drive this Chinese-origin SUV in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to understand if it is a solid deal or not. With a styling exterior and feature-loaded interior, it does get a practical driving range of over 500 kilometers. Also, there’s a lot of uber-cool tech on the inside. To have a quick glimpse of the BYD Atto 3, watch the video above.