CBI Arrests Sandeep Ghosh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Sandeep Ghosh Arrested: Former college principal Sandeep Ghosh has been arrested in the case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata. CBI has arrested Sandeep Ghosh after 15 days of interrogation.