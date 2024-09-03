videoDetails

To The Point: CM Yogi to take oath during BJP's Sadasyata Abhiyan today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

To The Point: BJP's membership campaign is going on. Today, the Chief Minister of the country's largest state UP will take membership of BJP again. Along with him, both the Deputy CMs of the state will also take membership of BJP again. Yogi Adityanath will take membership again today but there are many challenges for him in the state. The biggest challenge is to win the by-election. After the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, it is like a litmus test before 2027. The message of unity in the government has to be given because many times it has happened that the statements of Keshav Prasad Maurya have made the government uncomfortable. At the same time, there have been many such issues on which allies had objected. So taking allies along is also a big challenge for Yogi.