Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2787224https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/to-the-point-cm-yogi-to-take-oath-during-bjps-sadasyata-abhiyan-today-2787224.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: CM Yogi to take oath during BJP's Sadasyata Abhiyan today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: BJP's membership campaign is going on. Today, the Chief Minister of the country's largest state UP will take membership of BJP again. Along with him, both the Deputy CMs of the state will also take membership of BJP again. Yogi Adityanath will take membership again today but there are many challenges for him in the state. The biggest challenge is to win the by-election. After the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, it is like a litmus test before 2027. The message of unity in the government has to be given because many times it has happened that the statements of Keshav Prasad Maurya have made the government uncomfortable. At the same time, there have been many such issues on which allies had objected. So taking allies along is also a big challenge for Yogi.

All Videos

CBI Arrests Sandeep Ghosh
Play Icon05:50
CBI Arrests Sandeep Ghosh
CM Yogi takes major action against state employees
Play Icon04:00
CM Yogi takes major action against state employees
Subhash Chandra makes serious allegations on SEBI Chief
Play Icon05:09
Subhash Chandra makes serious allegations on SEBI Chief
Know for which zodiac signs today is auspicious and inauspicious?
Play Icon05:01
Know for which zodiac signs today is auspicious and inauspicious?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:09
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

CBI Arrests Sandeep Ghosh
play icon5:50
CBI Arrests Sandeep Ghosh
CM Yogi takes major action against state employees
play icon4:0
CM Yogi takes major action against state employees
Subhash Chandra makes serious allegations on SEBI Chief
play icon5:9
Subhash Chandra makes serious allegations on SEBI Chief
Know for which zodiac signs today is auspicious and inauspicious?
play icon5:1
Know for which zodiac signs today is auspicious and inauspicious?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:9
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin