videoDetails

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Drive Review: Apt American Arsenal to Take on German Warfare?

| Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee's design is an evolution when compared to the last-gen model. Straight lines, upright nose, large glass area, squarish wheel arches, and 7-slat grille beef up the SUV's street cred. The chrome-finished grille is not overdone, and neither is the case with chrome sputtering around the chin of the Cherokee.