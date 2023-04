videoDetails

2023 Lamborghini Urus S first look, launched at a price of Rs 4.18 Cr | Urus | Lamborghini

| Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Lamborghini has launched the Urus S in India with a starting price of Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). The performance SUV from the Italian marquee takes forward the legacy of the company's best-selling model.