2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny First Drive Review: Can It Take Down Thar's Supremacy?

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny First Drive Review: Can It Take Down Thar's Supremacy? Maruti Suzuki Jimny, in the long-wheel-base version, made its global debut in India and is now all set for the launch. The India-first model of the car comes with a 1.5-litre, NA K15B petrol engine that gives 105hp and 134.2Nm of peak torque, working with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. For off-roading, the car gets Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system.

