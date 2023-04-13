videoDetails

2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Walkaround: AMG Goes Hybrid!

| Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the brand's initiative to make the AMG shout out environment friendly as well. How? Well, it gets a plug-in hybrid powertain, comprising an electric motor and a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 petrol motor. The torque output is earth-shattering at over 1,400 Nm, helping this 4-door seductive-looking coupe do 0-100 kmph sprint in under 3 seconds and boast a top speed of over 300 kmph. Watch the video above for crisp details on this fast-flashy-fierce machine.