22 people injured due to the havoc of Biparjoy, the cyclonic storm is causing havoc!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is now just 20 KM away from Jakhau Port in Gujarat. The time till midnight is said to be more dangerous. The wind speed is said to be 125-135 km. Due to this, 2 to 3 feet high waves can rise in the sea.

