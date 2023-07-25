trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640158
23-year-old man looses his life while making reel in Karnataka

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Arishina Gundi Falls Death: A very shocking video has come out from Karnataka. A young man lost his life while trying to make a reel with the Arishina Gundi Waterfall in Karnataka. In fact, the 23-year-old youth was fond of making reels, due to which the Udupi youth stood in front of the fast-flowing Arishina Gundi waterfall and the current was such that he drowned it along with him.
