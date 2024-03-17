NewsVideos
videoDetails

24 Ki Sarkar: How will BJP achieve target of '400 Paar' in South?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Update: 24 Ki Sarkar -- Biggest festival of democracy has started from today. The biggest election has been announced in the world's largest democracy. And the date with which the election date is clashing...that date is of Ram wave. Elections will be held in 7 phases. The first phase of voting will take place on April 19. The last phase of voting will take place on June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4. That means the government of 2024 will be formed on June 4. And the name of our show is also Sarkar of 2024.

All Videos

DNA: PM Modi’s ‘Mission South’, BJP has a 40-50 Seat Target for 2024 LS Elections
Play Icon25:54
DNA: PM Modi’s ‘Mission South’, BJP has a 40-50 Seat Target for 2024 LS Elections
DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Play Icon19:26
DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Play Icon40:09
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Play Icon26:55
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
Play Icon45:40
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin

Trending Videos

DNA: PM Modi’s ‘Mission South’, BJP has a 40-50 Seat Target for 2024 LS Elections
play icon25:54
DNA: PM Modi’s ‘Mission South’, BJP has a 40-50 Seat Target for 2024 LS Elections
DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
play icon19:26
DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
play icon40:9
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
play icon26:55
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
play icon45:40
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin